4 / 365
0930 Summer Memory
Remembering a trip we took this summer during a cold, rainy day. This photo was taken in August but edited today, so that sort of counts for an entry for today, right? Either way, good times.
30th September 2022
30th Sep 22
1
0
Celia
@cj0927
Hi there! I'm former banker living in London who spends most of my free time thinking about food. When not working in front of many...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
4th August 2022 12:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
door
,
seaside
,
uk
,
dorset
,
durdle
bkb in the city
Very cool formation
September 30th, 2022
