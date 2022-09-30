Previous
0930 Summer Memory by cj0927
0930 Summer Memory

Remembering a trip we took this summer during a cold, rainy day. This photo was taken in August but edited today, so that sort of counts for an entry for today, right? Either way, good times.
30th September 2022 30th Sep 22

Celia

@cj0927
Hi there! I'm former banker living in London who spends most of my free time thinking about food. When not working in front of many...
September 30th, 2022  
