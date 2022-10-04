Previous
1004 London street
1004 London street

Missed yesterday - oops. Not the best start for just my second week but let’s brush that off and get on with it. Here’s a lovely, foggy shot from the street.
4th October 2022

Celia

@cj0927
Hi there! I'm former banker living in London who spends most of my free time thinking about food. When not working in front of many...
