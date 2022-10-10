Sign up
8 / 365
1010 Gallery Wall Ben
Spent most of last week recovering from the first cold since 2019 (was a doozy). Starting the week off strong with another shot of Ben the corgi.
10th October 2022
10th Oct 22
Celia
@cj0927
Hi there! I'm former banker living in London who spends most of my free time thinking about food. When not working in front of many...
corgi
corgi
Elyse Klemchuk
Hello, most handsome Ben!
October 10th, 2022
