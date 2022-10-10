Previous
1010 Gallery Wall Ben by cj0927
1010 Gallery Wall Ben

Spent most of last week recovering from the first cold since 2019 (was a doozy). Starting the week off strong with another shot of Ben the corgi.
10th October 2022 10th Oct 22

Celia

@cj0927
Hi there! I'm former banker living in London who spends most of my free time thinking about food.
Elyse Klemchuk
Hello, most handsome Ben!
October 10th, 2022  
