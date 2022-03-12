Sign up
Photo 762
Close Encounters
A few hours after I captured this peaceful moment, a disgruntled museum member stabbed two employees. Grateful they both survived and that we were well on our way by then. Our MOMA visit was definitely a highlight of our trip to NYC.
12th March 2022
12th Mar 22
0
0
Christine Joy
@cjoye
After a few years off, I'm back at this 365project to regain my spark and creativity. After my first two years (2016-2017), I launched a...
