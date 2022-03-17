Previous
Next
Admiring Clarissa by cjoye
Photo 769

Admiring Clarissa

Marionette by Sophie Taeuber-Arp. Current exhibit at MOMA. Clarissa, (marionette for King Stag). 1918.

Photograph shot through two panes of glass in a darkened room.
17th March 2022 17th Mar 22

Christine Joy

@cjoye
After a few years off, I'm back at this 365project to regain my spark and creativity. After my first two years (2016-2017), I launched a...
211% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise