Freelensing #1

I haven't tried this technique since my first 365 go 'round in 2016. Nikon doesn't make it easy--I had to find something to wedge my lens opened (a broken off dental flosser worked just fine). An abundance of spring flowers (in our front yard) made for an easy subject to start playing around with the technique. I might try it on my kids, if I can get them to sit still long enough. :-)