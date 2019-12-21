(Day 311) - The Classic LA River

CJ has arrived at the Los Angeles River. About 51 miles (82 km), it flows through many neighborhoods of LA before ending in Long Beach. It's mostly known for the concrete channel that CJ is photographing. The river was once free-flowing but needed this channel built after many devastating and fatal floods in the early 20th century.



The LA River is heavily polluted. However, it's in the process of a major revitalized. In some areas, there's now serene shrubbery, fishing, and canoeing. The city of Los Angeles is in the process of building a beautiful bike path down almost the entire river.



Perhaps in several years, CJ will return and this spot will look very different. In the meantime, we have a classic view of an LA landmark. 😄