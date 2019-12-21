Previous
(Day 311) - The Classic LA River by cjphoto
Photo 3233

(Day 311) - The Classic LA River

CJ has arrived at the Los Angeles River. About 51 miles (82 km), it flows through many neighborhoods of LA before ending in Long Beach. It's mostly known for the concrete channel that CJ is photographing. The river was once free-flowing but needed this channel built after many devastating and fatal floods in the early 20th century.

The LA River is heavily polluted. However, it's in the process of a major revitalized. In some areas, there's now serene shrubbery, fishing, and canoeing. The city of Los Angeles is in the process of building a beautiful bike path down almost the entire river.

Perhaps in several years, CJ will return and this spot will look very different. In the meantime, we have a classic view of an LA landmark. 😄
21st December 2019 21st Dec 19

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
Hello there! Welcome to Year 9 of my 365 Project. My name's Chris. I'm 29 years old. My homebase is sunny Los Angeles, California. I...
Nick
Is this where they filmed the car race in Grease - looks very similar?
December 22nd, 2019  
Chris Johnson
@nickspicsnz - Yep, it sure is Nick; the exact spot! The filming was done between the First Street Bridge and the Seventh Street Bridge. We are standing on the First Street Bridge. The Seventh Street Bridge is much further ahead. The LA River is a popular place to film movies. Good catch, I actually forgot about that!
December 22nd, 2019  
Nick
@cjphoto A blast from my (dim and distant) past, but I actually watched the film recently with one of my daughters as she’d never seen it.
December 22nd, 2019  
Kathy A
Theres more water in it than when I was there with my son a few years back
December 22nd, 2019  
