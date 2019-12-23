(Day 313) - ReLAXing at Cuttler's Park

Today, CJ is happy to get a photo of an airplane taking off at the Los Angeles International Airport, commonly known as LAX. He's shooting from Clutter's Park, one of several locations in LA designed for airplane watching. It was so calm and peaceful here.



On the other hand, LAX is one of the busiest airports in the world. Of course, this is one of the busiest weeks for travel too! Not really sure if travelers at LAX are feeling very reLAXed at the moment, but hopefully soon. 🛫😃





*Wanted to catch up on many of your photos this week, but I had a hard drive fail last night. Thankfully I keep good backups. Also, lots of family stuff going on. CJ and I hope to catch up with you all once things settle down.*