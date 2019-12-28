(Day 318) - Ready at the Getty

CJ the Legographer is visiting the popular Getty Museum. It houses European paintings, sculptures, and fancy furniture from the 8th through the 21st century.



CJ found the works of art inside to be very impressive, but the museum's architecture on the outside is phenomenal too. Every part of the building is so much fun to photograph! It's even designed with state-of-the-art technology to protect itself against wildfires & earthquakes.



There's also many places for visitors to picnic or relax. CJ and I felt very peaceful with art both inside and outside the Getty. 😌🖼