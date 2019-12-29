(Day 319) - Getty Up to the Gardens

CJ is now enjoying the Central Garden. This is my favorite place in the entire Getty Museum. After all, colorful flowers & plants are among the greatest form of art. All the plants are carefully chosen to balance off one another.



The serene plaza also has a floating hedge maze. Unfortunately, only ducks get to swim in the maze but it does provide a gorgeous view as water weaves in and out from a cascading waterfall.



It was fun people watching and CJ loved getting up close and personal with the resident flowers. 🌺😄