(Day 319) - Getty Up to the Gardens by cjphoto
Photo 3241

(Day 319) - Getty Up to the Gardens

CJ is now enjoying the Central Garden. This is my favorite place in the entire Getty Museum. After all, colorful flowers & plants are among the greatest form of art. All the plants are carefully chosen to balance off one another.

The serene plaza also has a floating hedge maze. Unfortunately, only ducks get to swim in the maze but it does provide a gorgeous view as water weaves in and out from a cascading waterfall.

It was fun people watching and CJ loved getting up close and personal with the resident flowers. 🌺😄
29th December 2019 29th Dec 19

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
Hello there! Welcome to Year 9 of my 365 Project. My name's Chris. I'm 29 years old. My homebase is sunny Los Angeles, California. I...
