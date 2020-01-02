Sign up
Photo 3245
(Day 323) - Tall Upon the Hall
You probably remember that CJ visited the
Walt Disney Concert Hall back in September
. While out with a friend in Downtown LA, we saw tourists taking pictures near the rooftop!
So CJ and I investigated. We weaved through the back of the building's curves and found stairs. They were hidden but open to the public. We didn't even know visitors could stand up here. Always something new to learn in the city. 😄🎷
2nd January 2020
2nd Jan 20
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello there! Welcome to Year 9 of my 365 Project. My name's Chris. I'm 29 years old. My homebase is sunny Los Angeles, California.
Tags
architecture
,
lego
,
building
,
los angeles
,
walt disney concert hall
,
cj-legographer
