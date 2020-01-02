Previous
Next
(Day 323) - Tall Upon the Hall by cjphoto
Photo 3245

(Day 323) - Tall Upon the Hall

You probably remember that CJ visited the Walt Disney Concert Hall back in September. While out with a friend in Downtown LA, we saw tourists taking pictures near the rooftop!

So CJ and I investigated. We weaved through the back of the building's curves and found stairs. They were hidden but open to the public. We didn't even know visitors could stand up here. Always something new to learn in the city. 😄🎷
2nd January 2020 2nd Jan 20

Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
Hello there! Welcome to Year 9 of my 365 Project. My name's Chris. I'm 29 years old. My homebase is sunny Los Angeles, California. I...
889% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise