(Day 329) - Carry a Big Lens

These two big lenses are the ones I use the most when photographing CJ. The 18-55 wide angle is used when CJ is shooting a large scene, like in the city or a landscape. The 28-75mm (with a macro zoom) is for more detailed scenes.



At times, you may notice that CJ will also swap his lens for different purposes. However, he's doing some camera maintenance today. Hey wait...MY lenses are not a tables! Oh well, maybe he feels more inspired up there. 📷😆