(Day 336) - The Hat is Back

A few years ago, I sadly lost my Kangol flat cap at a movie theatre. Tried buying others, but none fit or feel quite as good as a Kangol.



Furthermore, not all Kangol flat caps are created equal. There's the "Wool 507" and the "Wool 504." The 507 are stiff with a crown that is taller toward the back. The 504 are rounder and flatter all around.



The 504 are my favorite but couldn't find any anywhere. Happily, while out the family a few months ago, found one in a little hat shop. Tried it on, and it felt just right! Now CJ and I are flat cap buddies once again. 😄