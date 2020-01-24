Previous
Next
(Day 345) - Sleepy Photography by cjphoto
Photo 3267

(Day 345) - Sleepy Photography

CJ the Legographer was up late taking photos of my clock and drifted off to dreamland. At least, he got his photo for the day very early. His back made a good tripod. 😴
24th January 2020 24th Jan 20

Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
Hello there! Welcome to Year 9 of my 365 Project. My name's Chris. I'm 29 years old. My homebase is sunny Los Angeles, California. I...
895% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Junko Y ace
so dreamy! and what a colorful clock! Rest well, CJ
January 24th, 2020  
ditdatdot
Aw, sweet dreams CJ!
January 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise