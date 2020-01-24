Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3267
(Day 345) - Sleepy Photography
CJ the Legographer was up late taking photos of my clock and drifted off to dreamland. At least, he got his photo for the day very early. His back made a good tripod. 😴
24th January 2020
24th Jan 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello there! Welcome to Year 9 of my 365 Project. My name's Chris. I'm 29 years old. My homebase is sunny Los Angeles, California. I...
3305
photos
171
followers
52
following
895% complete
View this month »
3260
3261
3262
3263
3264
3265
3266
3267
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
24th January 2020 12:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sleepy
,
clock
,
sleep
,
lego
,
asleep
,
cj-legographer
Junko Y
ace
so dreamy! and what a colorful clock! Rest well, CJ
January 24th, 2020
ditdatdot
Aw, sweet dreams CJ!
January 24th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close