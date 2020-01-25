Previous
(Day 346) - Strike a Pose by cjphoto
Photo 3268

(Day 346) - Strike a Pose

CJ is always finding some fun gummy candies to photograph. Our latest find was in a bag of random gummy candies.

At first, we didn't know what he was supposed to be. We just knew that he was photogenic and striking a cool pose! Turns out it's actually a sloth! 😁
25th January 2020 25th Jan 20

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
Hello there! Welcome to Year 9 of my 365 Project. My name's Chris. I'm 29 years old. My homebase is sunny Los Angeles, California. I...
Taffy ace
Haha!
January 25th, 2020  
GaryW
Love their matching colors.
January 25th, 2020  
