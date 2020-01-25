Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3268
(Day 346) - Strike a Pose
CJ is always finding some fun gummy candies to photograph. Our latest find was in a bag of random gummy candies.
At first, we didn't know what he was supposed to be. We just knew that he was photogenic and striking a cool pose! Turns out it's actually a sloth! 😁
25th January 2020
25th Jan 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello there! Welcome to Year 9 of my 365 Project. My name's Chris. I'm 29 years old. My homebase is sunny Los Angeles, California. I...
3306
photos
171
followers
47
following
895% complete
View this month »
3261
3262
3263
3264
3265
3266
3267
3268
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
25th January 2020 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
candy
,
gummy
,
pose
,
cj-legographer
Taffy
ace
Haha!
January 25th, 2020
GaryW
Love their matching colors.
January 25th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close