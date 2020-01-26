Sign up
Photo 3269
(Day 347) - BBQ Face
We just have time for a quick photo of dinner tonight, which is tasty BBQ ribs. You can tell CJ's really digging in! If you are a barbecue eater,
have you ever been a victim of BBQ face?
😋
26th January 2020
26th Jan 20
Chris Johnson
@cjphoto
Hello there! Welcome to Year 9 of my 365 Project. My name's Chris. I'm 29 years old. My homebase is sunny Los Angeles, California.
Tags
face
,
meat
,
food
,
bbq
,
barbecue
,
cj-legographer
