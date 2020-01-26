Previous
(Day 347) - BBQ Face by cjphoto
Photo 3269

(Day 347) - BBQ Face

We just have time for a quick photo of dinner tonight, which is tasty BBQ ribs. You can tell CJ's really digging in! If you are a barbecue eater, have you ever been a victim of BBQ face? 😋
26th January 2020 26th Jan 20

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
Hello there! Welcome to Year 9 of my 365 Project. My name's Chris. I'm 29 years old. My homebase is sunny Los Angeles, California.
Photo Details

