Photo 3272
(Day 349) - Super Selfie
CJ says if you're gonna make a selfie, make it
super
! 🦸♂️
29th January 2020
29th Jan 20
2
0
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello there! Welcome to Year 9 of my 365 Project. My name's Chris. I'm 29 years old. My homebase is sunny Los Angeles, California.
3310
photos
170
followers
47
following
896% complete
3265
3266
3267
3268
3269
3270
3271
3272
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
self
,
phone
,
tripod
,
clouds
,
super
,
lego
,
flying
,
superhero
,
selfie
,
backdrop
,
setup
,
cj-legographer
The Musketeers
Wow! Great editing.
January 29th, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
CJ, Dude, this is great!
January 29th, 2020
