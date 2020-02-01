Sign up
Photo 3275
(Day 353) - Rivers & Waterfalls
CJ and I visited one my favorite spots, a relaxing park in the middle of a work complex called Sky Park. The rivers and waterfalls are great practice for long exposures. Both of these were shot at 1.5 seconds.
Seeing Ron's (
@stray_shooter
) incredible
long exposure at Victoria Beach
, gave me the itch to create some too. CJ's always happy to get inspired by our awesome fellow 365ers. 😄
Only 12 more photos in my yearly 365 project to go!
1st February 2020
1st Feb 20
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello there! Welcome to Year 9 of my 365 Project. My name's Chris. I'm 29 years old. My homebase is sunny Los Angeles, California.
3313
photos
171
followers
48
following
897% complete
View this month »
