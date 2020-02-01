Previous
(Day 353) - Rivers & Waterfalls by cjphoto
Photo 3275

(Day 353) - Rivers & Waterfalls

CJ and I visited one my favorite spots, a relaxing park in the middle of a work complex called Sky Park. The rivers and waterfalls are great practice for long exposures. Both of these were shot at 1.5 seconds.

Seeing Ron's ( @stray_shooter ) incredible long exposure at Victoria Beach, gave me the itch to create some too. CJ's always happy to get inspired by our awesome fellow 365ers. 😄


Only 12 more photos in my yearly 365 project to go!
Chris Johnson

Photo Details

