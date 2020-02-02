Previous
(Day 354) - The Vacuum by cjphoto
Photo 3276

(Day 354) - The Vacuum

CJ the Legographer tried photographing one the most dangerous creatures known to Lego-kind, the vicious Vacuum Cleaner. Over the years, this deadly beast has brought an end to many Lego pieces.

Now it looks like CJ gotten a little too close!!! Don't worry, though, he did survive to tell the tale. 😅

11 more photos to go.
2nd February 2020 2nd Feb 20

Chris Johnson

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Oh no!!! This is horrifying- so glad there was a disclaimer to let us know it ended much better than it looks in this stop action shot! Goodness- this has been CJ's week of peril!
February 2nd, 2020  
