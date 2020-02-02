Sign up
Photo 3276
(Day 354) - The Vacuum
CJ the Legographer tried photographing one the most dangerous creatures known to Lego-kind, the vicious Vacuum Cleaner. Over the years, this deadly beast has brought an end to many Lego pieces.
Now it looks like CJ gotten a little too close!!! Don't worry, though, he did survive to tell the tale. 😅
11 more photos to go.
2nd February 2020
2nd Feb 20
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello there! Welcome to Year 9 of my 365 Project. My name's Chris. I'm 29 years old. My homebase is sunny Los Angeles, California. I...
3314
photos
171
followers
48
following
897% complete
View this month »
3269
3270
3271
3272
3273
3274
3275
3276
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
2nd February 2020 1:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
motion
,
lego
,
vacuum
,
cleaner
,
cj-legographer
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Oh no!!! This is horrifying- so glad there was a disclaimer to let us know it ended much better than it looks in this stop action shot! Goodness- this has been CJ's week of peril!
February 2nd, 2020
