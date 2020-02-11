Previous
(Day 363) - Photography By Candlelight by cjphoto
(Day 363) - Photography By Candlelight

Sometimes it's nice to enjoy some simple photography by candlelight. Hope you all have a lovely night. 🕯

Only 2 more photos in my 365 Project to go!
CJ's so close to the end!!!
11th February 2020 11th Feb 20

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
Hello there! Welcome to Year 9 of my 365 Project. My name's Chris. I'm 29 years old. My homebase is sunny Los Angeles, California.
900% complete

