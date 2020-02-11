Sign up
Photo 3285
(Day 363) - Photography By Candlelight
Sometimes it's nice to enjoy some simple photography by candlelight. Hope you all have a lovely night. 🕯
----
Only 2 more photos in my 365 Project to go!
CJ's so close to the end!!!
11th February 2020
11th Feb 20
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello there! Welcome to Year 9 of my 365 Project. My name's Chris. I'm 29 years old. My homebase is sunny Los Angeles, California. I...
Tags
light
,
fire
,
shadow
,
flame
,
darkness
,
candlelight
,
cj-legographer
