CJ the Legographer was first featured in my Project back in February 2015 . Back then, just one month of the little dude seemed so daunting. Now, CJ is close to accomplishing a full year!Back in 2015, CJ photographed a little white Lego kitten. ( Here's the original photo ).With a new brown kitten, we thought it would be nice to recreate that shot. I've never recreated one of my Toy Photos before. It was challenging but fun. I wanted to improve a few things and try out a different tone. It's enlightening to see how I still use some of the same skills but have also improved photographing toys over time.This was nice little anniversary to the CJ's start back then. Onlymore photo in CJ's 365 Project to goooo!!!!!!!!!! šŸ˜ŠšŸˆ