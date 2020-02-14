(Day 1) - First Love

My very first ever photo in my 365 Project was of a pack of bacon. I've grown so much since then! Still, I'm starting Year 10 with my first love. Haha! Obviously, CJ loves bacon too. He even made a baconpod, or tripod, using bacon. 😁🥓
This year, I won't be sticking to any specific theme. However, I've set some goals, like improving my studio lighting, prints, and advanced Photoshop skills (Quick secret: I added the hearts on CJ's eyes in Photoshop. I'm getting a bit better). So you may see photos showcasing what I'm working on here & there.
I've also decided that this year will be my final year shooting every day. Don't worry, I'll still be posting afterward in some way. Plus, it's a leap year so you got me for an extra day. 😉
Love those ❤👀