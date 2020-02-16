Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3290
(Day 3) - Surrounded By Color
CJ and I are revisiting a craft we did last year where you run warm water over candy allowing the dye to colorfully dissolve. We wanted bolder colors so instead of warm water, we tried hot water.
Here's our experiment from last year
. We got more defined colors but still haven't achieved a perfect stream all the way around. Perhaps the surface isn't perfectly flat and gravity is to blame.
In any case, it was super fun experiment again. This candy experiment will continue at a later date! 👨🔬
16th February 2020
16th Feb 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3328
photos
176
followers
54
following
901% complete
View this month »
3283
3284
3285
3286
3287
3288
3289
3290
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
16th February 2020 9:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
colors
,
candy
,
colorful
,
dye
,
skittles
,
cj-legographer
Walks @ 7
ace
This is just so creative. This looks like a Hollywood gown, only tastier.
February 17th, 2020
katy
ace
It still looks cool even if it isn't the results you wanted! And this year's is definitely better
February 17th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close