(Day 3) - Surrounded By Color by cjphoto
Photo 3290

(Day 3) - Surrounded By Color

CJ and I are revisiting a craft we did last year where you run warm water over candy allowing the dye to colorfully dissolve. We wanted bolder colors so instead of warm water, we tried hot water.

Here's our experiment from last year. We got more defined colors but still haven't achieved a perfect stream all the way around. Perhaps the surface isn't perfectly flat and gravity is to blame.

In any case, it was super fun experiment again. This candy experiment will continue at a later date! 👨‍🔬
16th February 2020

Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
Chris Johnson
901% complete





Walks @ 7 ace
This is just so creative. This looks like a Hollywood gown, only tastier.
February 17th, 2020  
katy ace
It still looks cool even if it isn't the results you wanted! And this year's is definitely better
February 17th, 2020  
