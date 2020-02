(Day 3) - Surrounded By Color

CJ and I are revisiting a craft we did last year where you run warm water over candy allowing the dye to colorfully dissolve. We wanted bolder colors so instead of warm water, we tried hot water. Here's our experiment from last year . We got more defined colors but still haven't achieved a perfect stream all the way around. Perhaps the surface isn't perfectly flat and gravity is to blame.In any case, it was super fun experiment again. This candy experiment will continue at a later date! 👨‍🔬