(Day 4) - Playing with Fire

CJ had the bright idea of playing with fire today. This is actually a light tracing process: I used a long shutter speed (3 secs) and moved the flame of a lighter around CJ during that time. It took a few attempts but we eventually captured a cool...I mean hot...look.



Also, CJ is completely safe. The fire might appear close but it's just far enough that he's not sweating. 😝🔥