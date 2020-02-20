(Day 7) - Magnify Your Fun

CJ and I were playing with magnifying glasses today. He was using his little magnifying glass on his teddy. Then I was using my big magnifier on him! Magnify-ception!



It's so easy to miss dust and dirt when photographing small toys. So sometimes I use a magnifying glass to force myself to check and clean them before photographing. It saves a lot of time on post-production later. 🔎😄



----

Additionally, since I'm learning Photoshop, used some new skills. Turns out using a magnifying glass on another magnifying glass has strange effects. The image of the bear inside the small magnifying glass was flipped upside-down...which ruined what I wanted. So I used Transform (& other tools) in PS to flip the image of the bear inside the magnifying glass right-side-up. Yay! 😄