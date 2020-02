(Day 8) - Enlightened

Last month, I showcased my workspace but totally forgot to turn on the awesome led lights underneath my loft. Got them from Amazon. They can dim, adding some nice warm light to the space. They even provide some fairly okay light when taking photos on my workbench.



CJ the Legographer is in this photo. He's precariously attempting to get photos of the LEDs. Do you see him? 💡😄