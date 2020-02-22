Previous
(Day 9) - Seeing the Light by cjphoto
Photo 3296

(Day 9) - Seeing the Light

Didn't have much time for a photo today, so thought it'll be fun to redo CJ's epic climb from yesterday but get a bit closer. He's quite the master at hanging around. 😄💡
22nd February 2020 22nd Feb 20

Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
903% complete

Photo Details

Junko Y ace
CJ is climbing to the stars! Those lights. I need some.
February 23rd, 2020  
