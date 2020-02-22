Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3296
(Day 9) - Seeing the Light
Didn't have much time for a photo today, so thought it'll be fun to redo CJ's epic climb from yesterday but get a bit closer. He's quite the master at hanging around. 😄💡
22nd February 2020
22nd Feb 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3334
photos
174
followers
54
following
903% complete
View this month »
3289
3290
3291
3292
3293
3294
3295
3296
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
22nd February 2020 5:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lights
,
space
,
room
,
led
,
workspace
,
bunk bed
,
cj-legographrer
Junko Y
ace
CJ is climbing to the stars! Those lights. I need some.
February 23rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close