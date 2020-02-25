Previous
(Day 11) - Not-So-Mellow Marshmallow by cjphoto
Photo 3299

(Day 11) - Not-So-Mellow Marshmallow

Everybody kept encouraging CJ to get some marshmallows so he finally did it today. However, it was scary...the little marshmallows kept quickly catching fire!!

Was so afraid that CJ would melt too but he was totally fine. In the end, we got a tasty shot of a marshmallow with no damage to CJ. Yay and yum! 🔥😁
25th February 2020 25th Feb 20

Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
