(Day 11) - Not-So-Mellow Marshmallow

Everybody kept encouraging CJ to get some marshmallows so he finally did it today. However, it was scary...the little marshmallows kept quickly catching fire!!



Was so afraid that CJ would melt too but he was totally fine. In the end, we got a tasty shot of a marshmallow with no damage to CJ. Yay and yum! 🔥😁