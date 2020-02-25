Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3299
(Day 11) - Not-So-Mellow Marshmallow
Everybody kept encouraging CJ to get some marshmallows so he finally did it today. However, it was scary...the
little marshmallows kept quickly catching fire!!
Was so afraid that CJ would melt too but he was totally fine. In the end, we got a tasty shot of a marshmallow with no damage to CJ. Yay and yum! 🔥😁
25th February 2020
25th Feb 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3337
photos
174
followers
53
following
903% complete
View this month »
3292
3293
3294
3295
3296
3297
3298
3299
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
25th February 2020 7:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fire
,
flame
,
burn
,
lego
,
cooking
,
cook
,
campfire
,
cj-legographer
,
marshemallow
,
fire photography
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close