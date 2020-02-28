Previous
(Day 14) - Friendly Legographer by cjphoto
(Day 14) - Friendly Legographer

Decided to revisit my very first photo of CJ but with a different, happier style. Once again, I've improved so much in 5 years. While I still love the original, I missed so many details, such as not pushing his head all the way down. 🤦‍♂️ You can see the original here.

One thing hasn't changed: we'll always try to make our viewers have a smile as big as ours. 😁

On a sad note: Jens Nygaard Knudsen, the designer of Lego people (known as minifigures or minifigs) passed away at age 78 last week. Thanks to his imagination and creativity, he made something that has been a huge part of my childhood (& now my adulthood), sparking the creativity of millions of people around the world.

He was quoted at saying, “I am convinced that the minifigure will live as long as children play with Lego.” Well, Mr. Knudsen, you left behind a legacy that both children and adults love to this day. You will be missed.
Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
tony gig
Fantastic.
February 28th, 2020  
ditdatdot
Looking good!
February 28th, 2020  
Monica
Great! He looks happier in this version
February 28th, 2020  
