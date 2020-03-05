Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3308
(Day 20) - Music Thread
Ever have a down day and you hear or hum your favorite song and you feel a bit better? The power of music is amazing. Gotta love it's ability to
mend us together
when we're feeling down. 🎼😄
5th March 2020
5th Mar 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3346
photos
175
followers
53
following
906% complete
View this month »
3301
3302
3303
3304
3305
3306
3307
3308
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
6th March 2020 9:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
music
,
needle
,
thread
,
sew
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close