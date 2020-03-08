(Day 23) - Time Thief

It was daylight savings in California this past weekend and we lost an hour. I was putting off changing my clock but CJ, the little tenacious Legographer that he is, decided to help me out. I know he was trying to help, but couldn't help but feel as if my precious hour was stolen from me. 😑



----

Interesting to note, I was going to position my light's to keep this photo shadow free. But then remembered reading that shadows can sometimes add a different feel to a photo. So instead, used my light to increase CJ's shadow to give it a more thievery feel. I still want my hour back though. 😫