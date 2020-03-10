(Day 25) - Super Mario Then & Now

Today is March 10, which means it's Mar10 Day!



This Italian plumber is the star of the world-famous Super Mario Bros. video game series. Back in the 80's, technology for games was young and graphics were more pixelated. His creators gave Mario a cap and mustache because hair and a mouth were impossible to animate back then. Today, he's much more detailed. His latest video game even had strands of hair in his mustache!



May your day lack mama mia's but be filled with yahoos & yippees as you jump for the top of the flagpole and save princesses! 😆🎮