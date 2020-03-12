Previous
(Day 27) - All the Trimmings by cjphoto
Photo 3315

(Day 27) - All the Trimmings

The trim of this plant's leaves looked so awesome. CJ and I are constantly amazed by the beautiful designs in nature. Oh and it started raining while we were shooting, good thing his camera is weather proof. 🌿😊
12th March 2020 12th Mar 20

Chris Johnson

Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
GG G
CJ have the greatest macro shots for sure
March 13th, 2020  
