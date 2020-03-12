Sign up
Photo 3315
(Day 27) - All the Trimmings
The trim of this plant's leaves looked so awesome. CJ and I are constantly amazed by the beautiful designs in nature. Oh and it started raining while we were shooting, good thing his camera is weather proof. 🌿😊
12th March 2020
12th Mar 20
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
Photo Details
5
5
1
1
365
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
12th March 2020 11:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
succulent
,
cj-legographer
GG G
CJ have the greatest macro shots for sure
March 13th, 2020
