(Day 340) - Sprung

Springtime is almost here. 🌻



----

Was not feeling up to making a photo today. But spilled out my wooden buttons anyway and was just gonna photograph them like that. Then I noticed the flower-like button and the inspiration hit me. Sometimes pushing yourself to just shoot is a great way to get the mind off of things going on right now. Try to stay both physically & mentally healthy, friends. 😊