(Day 342) - Bear Necessities

Wipe off dust here...position the nose there...We toy photographer's are always making sure the subject looks juuust right.



California is now on lockdown so we can only leave for the house for essentials. CJ and I may be stuck at home, but we're finding ways to stay positive and creative. Never know what you'll find around the house that'll be great in a photo! 🧸