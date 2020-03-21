Sign up
Photo 3324
(Day 343) - Beary Your Angle
CJ may be on lockdown, but he's keeping busy. Here's a tip when you're stuck at home: Try shooting the same subject at
bear-rious
angles.
-Shoot a
closeup straight-on
for maximum details (or adorableness).
-Try
above
for isolation or minimalism.
-Or go
beneath
to make the subject look huge or menacing.
Of course, lighting also plays a part. Experiment and you might find an angle or light that surprises you. Have fun, fellow photographers! 😄🧸
21st March 2020
21st Mar 20
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California.
3362
photos
174
followers
54
following
910% complete
3317
3318
3319
3320
3321
3322
3323
3324
Album
365
Tags
photography
,
bear
,
teddy bear
,
angle
,
cj-legographer
