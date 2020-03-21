Previous
(Day 343) - Beary Your Angle by cjphoto
(Day 343) - Beary Your Angle

CJ may be on lockdown, but he's keeping busy. Here's a tip when you're stuck at home: Try shooting the same subject at bear-rious angles.

-Shoot a closeup straight-on for maximum details (or adorableness).
-Try above for isolation or minimalism.
-Or go beneath to make the subject look huge or menacing.

Of course, lighting also plays a part. Experiment and you might find an angle or light that surprises you. Have fun, fellow photographers! 😄🧸
21st March 2020 21st Mar 20

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
910% complete

Photo Details

