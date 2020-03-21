(Day 343) - Beary Your Angle

CJ may be on lockdown, but he's keeping busy. Here's a tip when you're stuck at home: Try shooting the same subject at bear-rious angles.



-Shoot a closeup straight-on for maximum details (or adorableness).

-Try above for isolation or minimalism.

-Or go beneath to make the subject look huge or menacing.



Of course, lighting also plays a part. Experiment and you might find an angle or light that surprises you. Have fun, fellow photographers! 😄🧸