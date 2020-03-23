Previous
(Day 345) - The Bare Rollout by cjphoto
Photo 3326

(Day 345) - The Bare Rollout

His teddy bear calls this trick the Bare Rollout...because, you know, tissue is used for bare...ehh...you get the idea. 🧸🛹

CJ was happy to find that we still had some toilet paper for this shot! It's a rare commodity here right now. Hope you all have what you need and are still doing well as we start another week. 🧻😅
23rd March 2020 23rd Mar 20

Chris Johnson

Caroline ace
Oh! Too cute.
March 24th, 2020  
