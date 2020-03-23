Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3326
(Day 345) - The Bare Rollout
His teddy bear calls this trick the
Bare Rollout
...because, you know, tissue is used for bare...ehh...you get the idea. 🧸🛹
CJ was happy to find that we still had some toilet paper for this shot! It's a rare commodity here right now. Hope you all have what you need and are still doing well as we start another week. 🧻😅
23rd March 2020
23rd Mar 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3364
photos
174
followers
54
following
911% complete
View this month »
3319
3320
3321
3322
3323
3324
3325
3326
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tissue
,
teddy
,
roll
,
teddy bear
,
cj-legographer
Caroline
ace
Oh! Too cute.
March 24th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close