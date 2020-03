(Day 345) - The Bare Rollout

His teddy bear calls this trick the Bare Rollout...because, you know, tissue is used for bare...ehh...you get the idea. πŸ§ΈπŸ›Ή



CJ was happy to find that we still had some toilet paper for this shot! It's a rare commodity here right now. Hope you all have what you need and are still doing well as we start another week. 🧻πŸ˜