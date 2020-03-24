Previous
(Day 346) - Honey, I Love You by cjphoto
(Day 346) - Honey, I Love You

Here's CJ's the Legographer's concept for today's photo: Sometimes you see your favorite food and can't help but stuff your face! 🧸😋
24th March 2020 24th Mar 20

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
Chris Johnson
