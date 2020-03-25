Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3328
(Day 41) - Role Reversal
Sometimes it's fun to give your subject a camera. I wonder who CJ learned this idea from? 😉🧸
25th March 2020
25th Mar 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3366
photos
175
followers
54
following
911% complete
View this month »
3321
3322
3323
3324
3325
3326
3327
3328
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
25th March 2020 1:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
camera
,
photographer
,
lego
,
bear
,
teddy bear
,
legographer
,
cj-legographer
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close