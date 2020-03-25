Previous
(Day 41) - Role Reversal by cjphoto
Photo 3328

(Day 41) - Role Reversal

Sometimes it's fun to give your subject a camera. I wonder who CJ learned this idea from? 😉🧸
25th March 2020 25th Mar 20

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
Chris Johnson
