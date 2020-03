(Day 45) - Always By Your Side

CJ and I had a great time photographing this same little teddy bear in different ways for over a week. Even though the little cub doesn't have posable parts, we were to tell stories and showcase CJ's photo tips.



Thank you all for your kind, friendly comments for these photos. Hope we inspired you or made you smile during this tough time. The great thing about a teddy bear is that they're always by your side when you need them the most. 🧸