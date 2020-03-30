Previous
(Day 45) - Alone, But Not Lonely by cjphoto
Photo 3333

It's easy to feel down and alone due to all the necessary social distancing. However, don't underestimate the power of texting, calling, or video chatting with dear friends & family. It could be just the pick-me-up that both of you need.

Look at that big smile on CJ's face when he chats with his nephews. I've been messaging my friends every day and doing a big chat with all my family members on Zoom every Friday. We will make it through this together.

How have you been able to keep up with your friends and family? 😁
Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
913% complete

Walks @ 7 ace
Social distancing conquered digitally. FAV!
March 31st, 2020  
