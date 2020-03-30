(Day 45) - Alone, But Not Lonely

It's easy to feel down and alone due to all the necessary social distancing. However, don't underestimate the power of texting, calling, or video chatting with dear friends & family. It could be just the pick-me-up that both of you need.



Look at that big smile on CJ's face when he chats with his nephews. I've been messaging my friends every day and doing a big chat with all my family members on Zoom every Friday. We will make it through this together.



How have you been able to keep up with your friends and family? 😁