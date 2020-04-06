Previous
(Day 53) - Daredevil by cjphoto
(Day 53) - Daredevil

CJ says he knows many of you might be bored while in quarantine...but please...
do not try this at home. 😂

I want to say thank you all for the amazingly kind comments on this simple series so far. Made some new creations, so I'll try to continue for another week.
6th April 2020 6th Apr 20

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
