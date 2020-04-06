Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3340
(Day 53) - Daredevil
CJ says he knows many of you might be bored while in quarantine...but please...
do not try this at home
. 😂
---
I want to say thank you all for the amazingly kind comments on this simple series so far. Made some new creations, so I'll try to continue for another week.
6th April 2020
6th Apr 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3378
photos
174
followers
55
following
915% complete
View this month »
3333
3334
3335
3336
3337
3338
3339
3340
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
6th April 2020 4:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fire
,
jump
,
truck
,
lego
,
ramp
,
cj-legographer
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close