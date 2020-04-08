Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3342
(Day 55) - Fetch
Wow, CJ has quite the arm!! Wonder if all the pets are happy that their human buddies are home more? 🦴🐕😁
8th April 2020
8th Apr 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3380
photos
174
followers
56
following
915% complete
View this month »
3335
3336
3337
3338
3339
3340
3341
3342
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
8th April 2020 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
toy
,
lego
,
bone
,
fetch
,
toy photography
*lynn
ace
Well done! made me laugh and your colored backgrounds are fabulous!
April 9th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close