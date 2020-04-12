(Day 59) - Hotdog!

"HOTDOG!" That's what my grandpa used to say whenever he saw something spectacular. I'm sure CJ shouted the same thing when he saw this enormous sausage. (He ate it all too!)

Come to think of it, when this virus situation is over, we can all say together: "HOTDOG!" 🌭😁



---

Hope you're doing well! Thanks for the wonderful comments this past week on the series. Decided to continue for the rest of the month. It's fun and helping me practice Photoshop skills. I'm getting faster at the process. "HOTDOG!" 😆