Previous
Next
(Day 59) - Hotdog! by cjphoto
Photo 3346

(Day 59) - Hotdog!

"HOTDOG!" That's what my grandpa used to say whenever he saw something spectacular. I'm sure CJ shouted the same thing when he saw this enormous sausage. (He ate it all too!)
Come to think of it, when this virus situation is over, we can all say together: "HOTDOG!" 🌭😁

---
Hope you're doing well! Thanks for the wonderful comments this past week on the series. Decided to continue for the rest of the month. It's fun and helping me practice Photoshop skills. I'm getting faster at the process. "HOTDOG!" 😆
12th April 2020 12th Apr 20

Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
916% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Taffy ace
A challenge to finish it all, but he looks ready for it.
April 13th, 2020  
Leslie ace
CJ and his many faces .... HOTDOG HOTDOG I'm so ready
April 13th, 2020  
katy ace
Hot dog! a crackin' good shot!
April 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise