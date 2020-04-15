(Day 62) - Core

Despite the worm, CJ couldn't keep his eyes off the forbidden fruit. He took even more big bites! Now the local resident is very upset for his home is ruined. As a result, he views CJ as rotten to the core.



Quite the predicament. What to do, what to do? Guess we'll find out tomorrow. 🍎🐛



----

Not only is the apple halfway gone, but so is this month. It's been a joy sharing this Classic Lego series with you. 15 more to go! Thanks for all the awesome support! 😁