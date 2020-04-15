Previous
(Day 62) - Core by cjphoto
Photo 3349

(Day 62) - Core

Despite the worm, CJ couldn't keep his eyes off the forbidden fruit. He took even more big bites! Now the local resident is very upset for his home is ruined. As a result, he views CJ as rotten to the core.

Quite the predicament. What to do, what to do? Guess we'll find out tomorrow. 🍎🐛

Not only is the apple halfway gone, but so is this month. It's been a joy sharing this Classic Lego series with you. 15 more to go! Thanks for all the awesome support! 😁
15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California.
917% complete

Mary Siegle ace
Oh boy! That is one very peeved worm. Bet CJ has a stomach ache. Even 1/2 of that Apple is way more than he should eat in one 24 hour period.
You know, instead of looking at the apple as 1/2 gone, maybe the worm could think of it as 1/2 still there. “Always look on the bright side of life...” 🎵🎶
April 16th, 2020  
