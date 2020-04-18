(Day 64) - Apology

CJ found homeless Mr. Worm living in dirt (shameful for a worm of his caliber). Sometimes the lengths we go to apologize can be heartwarming in of itself. It's a bit small and Mr. Worm's not even sure what kind of fruit it is, but it's the thought that counts. He now views CJ as a good apple. 🍎🐛



----

Hope you all enjoyed this series with a series! Haha! We might find ourselves irritating family a bit more because we're together more. No matter how old I get, never do I want to underestimate the power of saying I'm Sorry. (At times, even tossing in a little gift to remain the apple of their eye.) 😊