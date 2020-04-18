Previous
Next
(Day 64) - Apology by cjphoto
Photo 3352

(Day 64) - Apology

CJ found homeless Mr. Worm living in dirt (shameful for a worm of his caliber). Sometimes the lengths we go to apologize can be heartwarming in of itself. It's a bit small and Mr. Worm's not even sure what kind of fruit it is, but it's the thought that counts. He now views CJ as a good apple. 🍎🐛

----
Hope you all enjoyed this series with a series! Haha! We might find ourselves irritating family a bit more because we're together more. No matter how old I get, never do I want to underestimate the power of saying I'm Sorry. (At times, even tossing in a little gift to remain the apple of their eye.) 😊
18th April 2020 18th Apr 20

Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
918% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise