Photo 3354
(Day 67) - Liftoff!
CJ's going for the ride of his life! Probably should have found a way to ride
inside
the rocket, buddy. 🚀😂
20th April 2020
20th Apr 20
0
0
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3392
photos
176
followers
57
following
918% complete
View this month »
3347
3348
3349
3350
3351
3352
3353
3354
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
20th April 2020 3:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rocket
,
space
,
lego
,
stars
,
spaceship
,
shuttle
,
takeoff
,
blastoff
,
cj-legographer
