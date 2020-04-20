Previous
(Day 67) - Liftoff! by cjphoto
(Day 67) - Liftoff!

CJ's going for the ride of his life! Probably should have found a way to ride inside the rocket, buddy. 🚀😂
20th April 2020

Chris Johnson

