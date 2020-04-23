Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3357
(Day 70) - Ssssnapshot
All her life this cobra has enjoy taking sssselfies, but now a tassty....I mean...
terrific
photographer has entered her domain. CJ doesn't sseem to trusssst her very much, yet she's ready for her closssseup. 😅🐍
23rd April 2020
23rd Apr 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3395
photos
177
followers
58
following
919% complete
View this month »
3350
3351
3352
3353
3354
3355
3356
3357
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
23rd April 2020 6:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
toys
,
toy
,
animal
,
snake
,
lego
,
toy photography
,
cj-legographer
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
Yeah, I'd be breakin' into a sssssweat if a cobra were in my face like this too. Love the commentary's Ssss's.
April 24th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close