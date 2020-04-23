Previous
(Day 70) - Ssssnapshot by cjphoto
Photo 3357

(Day 70) - Ssssnapshot

All her life this cobra has enjoy taking sssselfies, but now a tassty....I mean...terrific photographer has entered her domain. CJ doesn't sseem to trusssst her very much, yet she's ready for her closssseup. 😅🐍
23rd April 2020 23rd Apr 20

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
Denise (lyndemc) ace
Yeah, I'd be breakin' into a sssssweat if a cobra were in my face like this too. Love the commentary's Ssss's.
April 24th, 2020  
