(Day 73) - Tutoring

Turns out the alien didn't want to harm CJ at all. She politely introduced herself as Mrs. A. Leanne. She needed some help learning how to take good photos of her little toddler (& puppy?) so she decided to "borrow" CJ. He was very happy to provide some tips! 👽📷



Thanks so very much everyone for all the awesome words of encouragement this past week! So very happy the series has been fun. Got 4 more to go!