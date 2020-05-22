Sign up
Photo 3386
(Day 99) - Beauty Above
Playing around with a flower from the garden. 🌸
22nd May 2020
22nd May 20
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California.
3426
photos
177
followers
58
following
928% complete
View this month »
3381
3382
3383
3384
3385
3386
3387
3388
2
365
PENTAX K10D
21st May 2020 2:41pm
purple
petals
